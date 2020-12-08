Left Menu
Boxing federation elections postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The date for holding the AGM and elections of BFI will be intimated separately, he added.Singh was being challenged by former Mumbai Cricket Association president and BJP leader Ashish Shelar for the presidents post.

The Boxing Federation of India elections, which were to be conducted at its December 18 Annual General Meeting, have been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AGM was to take place at the federation headquarters in Gurugram but ''a majority of the state associations'' sought a postponement citing the pandemic. The elections were originally scheduled in September but were put off due to the pandemic even at that time.

''...state associations of BFI have written to the Ld. Returning Officer, Justice Rajesh Tandon, appointed to conduct the elections requesting the Ld RO to postpone the elections due to the ongoing pandemic,'' BFI President Ajay Singh stated in a letter sent across to presidents and secretaries of all affiliated states and units of the body. The BFI needs to get its elections done by the end of this year to regain recognition from the sports ministry.

''The learned RO considered their request and has recommended that the AGM and elections be postponed. This has also been confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association. ''...the BFI AGM and elections, which were scheduled to be held on 18.12.2020, are now postponed. The date for holding the AGM and elections of BFI will be intimated separately,'' he added.

Singh was being challenged by former Mumbai Cricket Association president and BJP leader Ashish Shelar for the president's post. He filed his nomination papers on December 2 after being included in the BFI electoral college. The 48-year-old Shelar is a former sports minister of Maharashtra. He is a former chairman of the Mumbai District Football Association, that has 350 clubs under its wings, the release stated.

He is currently an MLA from the Bandra West constituency. Singh took charge in 2016 following elections conducted under the supervision of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

