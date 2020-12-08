BFI's elections postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) upcoming elections have been postponed as coronavirus continues to rage, the governing body said on Tuesday. The elections were scheduled to take place on December 18 during BFI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Gurugram. 23 state associations out of 32 have written requesting postponement of elections. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has also given its approval for the postponement.

"The decision to postpone the elections was taken after a majority of member state associations wrote to Returning Officer, Justice Rajesh Tandon, requesting postponement of the elections due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," BFI said in an official statement. "A large number of voting members of BFI are above 60 years and are in the high-risk category," it added.

Also, the Returning Officer has written to BFI recommending that elections be deferred. Earlier, a senior sports administrator of another national sports federation, who had come to Delhi to participate in the federation electoral process, had contracted the deadly virus and later passed away.

After the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had also made it clear that it will adopt a flexible approach to the election cycles of National Olympic Committees (NOC) so that member country's athlete can prepare without any hurdle. (ANI)