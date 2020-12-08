Australia beat India by 12 runs in third T20I

Australia beat India by 12 runs in the third and final T20I to avoid a clean sweep in the three-game series here on Tuesday. Sent in to bat, Matthew Wade top-scored for the hosts with 80 off 53 balls as Australia scored 186 for five in their stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, skipper Virat Kohli smashed a 61-ball 85 but India were restricted to 174 for 7. Brief scores: Australia: 186 for 5 in 20 overs (Matthew Wade 80, Glenn Maxwell 54; Washington Sundar 2/34). India: 174 for 7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 85; Mitchell Swepson 3/23).