Australia beat India by 12 runs in third T20I
Sent in to bat, Matthew Wade top-scored for the hosts with 80 off 53 balls as Australia scored 186 for five in their stipulated 20 overs.In reply, skipper Virat Kohli smashed a 61-ball 85 but India were restricted to 174 for 7. India 174 for 7 in 20 overs Virat Kohli 85 Mitchell Swepson 323.PTI | Sydney | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:29 IST
Australia beat India by 12 runs in the third and final T20I to avoid a clean sweep in the three-game series here on Tuesday. Sent in to bat, Matthew Wade top-scored for the hosts with 80 off 53 balls as Australia scored 186 for five in their stipulated 20 overs.
In reply, skipper Virat Kohli smashed a 61-ball 85 but India were restricted to 174 for 7. Brief scores: Australia: 186 for 5 in 20 overs (Matthew Wade 80, Glenn Maxwell 54; Washington Sundar 2/34). India: 174 for 7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 85; Mitchell Swepson 3/23).