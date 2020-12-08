Left Menu
Ranji champions Saurashtra to have camp from Friday

It is understood that veteran Saurashtra player Sitanshu Kotak, who was dropped as the NCA coach, is likely to make a comeback.Recently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had asked all the state associations to choose from four options for the upcoming domestic season, which will be a truncated one.

Reigning Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will have their training camp here from Friday, the players hitting the ground for the first time after the coronavirus-enforced break. Saurashtra are one of the six states to have requested the BCCI to conduct the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, in January instead of starting it on December 20 due to the pandemic.

It is learnt that Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has asked the players to undergo a RT-PCR test and submit the report to the association on or before Thursday (December 10), with the camp beginning on the next day. The association also laid out guidelines for the players attending the camp, which is likely to be a 10-day affair.

Among the guidelines to be followed are that saliva should not be used on the ball and social distancing rules should be followed. ''All the players and support staff should avoid going out to meet anyone outside the camp, including to avoid socialisation, outside food during the camp,'' read one of the SOPs shared with the Saurashtra players.

Similarly, the cricket body has chalked out SOPs for players who will be staying in the hotel. It is understood that veteran Saurashtra player Sitanshu Kotak, who was dropped as the NCA coach, is likely to make a comeback.

Recently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had asked all the state associations to choose from four options for the upcoming domestic season, which will be a truncated one. Last season, Saurashtra won their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

