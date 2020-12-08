The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United in Margao. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Australia stop Kohli, prevent clean sweep by India with 12-run win in final T20I Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Australian bowlers held their nerves to come up trumps against the genius of Virat Kohli, stalling an Indian clean-sweep with a 12-run victory in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTS I will wake up tomorrow and see if I can play the tour match: Kohli Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday hinted that he might skip the three-day pink-ball warm-up game ahead of the eagerly-awaited Test series against Australia after an intense limited-overs leg of the tour ended with his team winning the T20 series 2-1 here on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-IND-PANDYA Pandya says ''heading back home'' after raising hopes of extending stay for Tests Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Swashbuckling India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday said he is ''heading back home'', two days after raising hopes of extending his stay in Australia for the upcoming Test series following his incredible outing in the limited-overs leg.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD KOHLI Natarajan could be great for India heading into T20 World Cup: Kohli (Eds: adding more quotes) Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Impressed by newcomer T Natarajan's ability to deliver under pressure, India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said the seamer could be a great asset for the team heading into next year's T20 World Cup. SPO-CRI-HARDIK-NATARAJAN You were outstanding, deserve Man of the Series: Hardik to Natarajan Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Adjudged Player of the T20 Series for his superb show with the bat against Australia, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday said that newcomer T Natarajan deserved it more than him for his ''outstanding'' bowling performance.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-DRS Late DRS call: Such mistakes not acceptable at highest level, admits captain Kohli Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) The 30 extra runs that Australian keeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored after a lucky reprieve due to a delayed DRS call by the Indian team turned out to be decisive and skipper Virat Kohli termed the late reaction as ''unacceptable''. SPO-CRI-KOHLI-HARDIK Test cricket is different challenge and Hardik needs to bowl: Kohli Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Hardik Pandya's stupendous batting in the white ball series has given him an extra option of a designated ''finisher'' but India skipper Virat Kohli is clear that the all-rounder needs to start bowling regularly in order to be considered for Test cricket.

SPO-CRI-IND-A Solid Saha strikes half ton before Test series opener, tour match ends in draw Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) In the form of a sedate half-century, Wriddhiman Saha got himself some invaluable batting practice ahead of the first Test against Australia, but his other famed Indian colleagues failed to bat long as their warm-up game against Australia A concluded in a draw here on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-PUCOVSKI Pucovski hit by Kartik Tyagi bouncer, ruled out of second warm-up game ahead of India series Sydney, Dec 8 (PTI) Potentially in line for a Test debut against India, Australian batsman Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet by pacer Kartik Tyagi during the warm-up game against India A here on Tuesday and was ruled out of the second tour game starting December 11.

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI-PREVIEW Mumbai City aim to continue winning streak against Chennaiyin FC Bambolim, Dec 8 (PTI) A buoyant Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a fourth successive win when they take on former champions Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League game here on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-SAURSAHTRA-CAMP Ranji champions Saurashtra to have camp from Friday Rajkot, Dec 8 (PTI) Reigning Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will have their training camp here from Friday, the players hitting the ground for the first time after the coronavirus-enforced break.

SPO-KHELO-RIJIJU Govt to start 1000 Khelo India centres to employ retired sportspersons: Rijiju New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the government will start 1000 Khelo India centres in the country to provide employment to retired sportspersons. SPO-BOX-ELECTIONS-LD POSTPONEMENT Boxing federation elections postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic (Eds: Adding quotes) New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India elections, which were to be conducted at its December 18 Annual General Meeting, have been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-RAINA Important for batsmen to be able to bowl: Raina (Eds: Repeating after correcting headline) New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Back in the day, he had the happy knack of breaking partnerships and Suresh Raina knows it more than anyone else how having multiple part-time options lends balance and versatility to every team, something India is missing these days.