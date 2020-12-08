Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robin Koch to undergo knee surgery, confirms Leeds United

Leeds United on Tuesday confirmed that Robin Koch will undergo knee surgery.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:51 IST
Robin Koch to undergo knee surgery, confirms Leeds United
Robin Koch (Photo/ Leeds United website) . Image Credit: ANI

Leeds United on Tuesday confirmed that Robin Koch will undergo knee surgery. "Leeds United defender Robin Koch will undergo knee surgery in London on Tuesday for an injury picked up in Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea," the club said in a statement.

"Robin initially injured his knee during his club debut against Liverpool, but under the guidance of the club's medical and science staff, played a full part in all 10 Premier League games prior to Saturday and four national team games, including three games in six days in the November international break. Unfortunately, following a collision in the Chelsea game, he suffered further damage to the knee and the club have made the decision that surgery is required to remedy the problem," it added. Leeds United had suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the match. The club has so far played 11 games in this season of Premier League, registering four wins, two draws and five defeats. With 14 points under their belt, the club is currently placed on the 14th spot on the Premier League standings.

Leeds United will now take on West Ham United in the league on December 12. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican number two admitted to hospital for prostate operation

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State who ranks second to the pope in the Catholic Church hierarchy, went into hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled operation on his prostate, the Vatican said.A statement said Parolin, 65, w...

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

After BJP workers' demand for his removal, Deb to ask people if he should remain CM

Two days after a group of ruling BJP supporters shouted slogans demanding the removal of the chief minister in front of the partys central observer Vinod Sonkar, Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that he is ready to quit if people want him t...

FACTBOX-Britain ditches threat to break EU exit treaty: What happens next?

Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.WHAT IS THE DE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020