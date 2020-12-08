Robin Koch to undergo knee surgery, confirms Leeds United

Leeds United on Tuesday confirmed that Robin Koch will undergo knee surgery. "Leeds United defender Robin Koch will undergo knee surgery in London on Tuesday for an injury picked up in Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea," the club said in a statement.

"Robin initially injured his knee during his club debut against Liverpool, but under the guidance of the club's medical and science staff, played a full part in all 10 Premier League games prior to Saturday and four national team games, including three games in six days in the November international break. Unfortunately, following a collision in the Chelsea game, he suffered further damage to the knee and the club have made the decision that surgery is required to remedy the problem," it added. Leeds United had suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the match. The club has so far played 11 games in this season of Premier League, registering four wins, two draws and five defeats. With 14 points under their belt, the club is currently placed on the 14th spot on the Premier League standings.

Leeds United will now take on West Ham United in the league on December 12. (ANI)