Soccer-Dortmund's Moukoko becomes youngest Champions League player

Moukoko is already a Germany youth international with the Under-20s and regularly played above his age group throughout his youth career at Dortmund, scoring 141 goals in 81 games for the Under-17 and Under-19 teams. In the current Under-19 season alone he has netted 10 times in three appearances.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 00:54 IST
Borussia Dortmund's 16-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest-ever player to feature in a Champions League match when he came on as a second-half substitute at Zenit St Petersburg in their Group F game on Tuesday. Moukoko, aged 16 years and 18 days, replaced Felix Passlack in the 58th minute.

Nigeria's Celestine Babayaro held the previous record, having played at the age of 16 and 87 days in 1994 in Anderlecht's 1-1 draw against Steaua Bucharest. The Cameroon-born Moukoko on Nov. 21 became the youngest player to feature in a Bundesliga match aged 16 and one day.

His sensational progress through the youth teams in recent seasons has shown him to be one of the biggest talents of his generation. Moukoko is already a Germany youth international with the Under-20s and regularly played above his age group throughout his youth career at Dortmund, scoring 141 goals in 81 games for the Under-17 and Under-19 teams.

In the current Under-19 season alone he has netted 10 times in three appearances.

