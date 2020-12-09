Baseball-Dodgers scout dies of COVID-19 complications at age 31

Left Menu
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-12-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 02:36 IST
Los Angeles Dodgers scout Jairo Castillo has died at the age of 31 after a battle with COVID-19, the team said on Tuesday. "We are heartbroken over the loss of Jairo Castillo, who recently passed away in the Dominican Republic," Dodger President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said in a statement.

"Tragically, Jairo's promising baseball career was just getting started and his death will be felt deeply by everyone who crossed paths with him. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones." According to the Los Angeles Times, the Dominican Republic native signed with the New York Mets as a player at 16 and worked as a scout for the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers before joining the World Series champion Dodgers.

He leaves behind two young sons and a wife, the paper said.

