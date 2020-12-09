Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi

So all eyes were on the duo on Tuesday, with Ronaldo healthy again and raring to go, and it was the Portuguese who emphatically came out on top, scoring two penalties as Juve triumphed 3-0 to claim top spot in Group G. A constant thorn in the Catalans' side while in Spain with Real, the 35-year-old Ronaldo scored two penalties to take his goal tally against Barca to an extraordinary 20 in 31 games.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 09-12-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 05:01 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi

When the Champions League draw put Barcelona and Juventus in the same group, soccer fans all over the world eagerly awaited the prospect of watching Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo again. The two had not faced each other since the Portuguese swapped Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018.

The fans, however, had to wait when the two men were denied a reunion in Turin in October, as Ronaldo missed Barca's 2-0 victory after a positive COVID-19 test. So all eyes were on the duo on Tuesday, with Ronaldo healthy again and raring to go, and it was the Portuguese who emphatically came out on top, scoring two penalties as Juve triumphed 3-0 to claim top spot in Group G.

A constant thorn in the Catalans' side while in Spain with Real, the 35-year-old Ronaldo scored two penalties to take his goal tally against Barca to an extraordinary 20 in 31 games. It was not just his goal-scoring contribution that caught the eye. From the off, he looked much quicker than the Barca backline despite their significant age gap.

His game was perhaps best summed up when, into the final 10 minutes with his team comfortably leading, Ronaldo tracked back and dispossessed Messi inside the Juve box before leading the charge on a counter-attack. The Argentine fought valiantly in what always looked to be a losing battle but at times he appeared alone in a disjointed attack.

He tested Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon a number of times from distance but never looked like finding the back of the net on a night that very much belonged to his old foe.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction

The album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and former Beatles band mates on Tuesday paid tribute to him. The copy of Double Fantasy that Lennon signed for Mark David Chapman a f...

U.S. House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defense bill, defying Trump veto threat

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly backed a 740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation with the Republican president weeks before he is to leave o...

Golf-Top-ranked Ko says U.S. Women's Open drew her to the sport

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young is gunning for her third major win this week in Houston, Texas, hoping to claim victory at the U.S. Womens Open, the very tournament that inspired her to pick up a club 22 years ago. The oldest womens golf major, wh...

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100 mln COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday laid out his plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic during his first 100 days in office, saying his administration would vaccinate 100 million Americans, push to reopen schools and strengthen mask mandat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020