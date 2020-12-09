Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA to tour Pak for 1st time in 14 years, will play two Tests and three T20Is

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed that its men's team will travel to Pakistan for their first tour since 2007. The tour will consist of two Tests and three T20Is across three venues in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore respectively. The tour is scheduled to run from January 26-February 14.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:11 IST
SA to tour Pak for 1st time in 14 years, will play two Tests and three T20Is
South Africa men's cricket team (Photo/ CSA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed that its men's team will travel to Pakistan for their first tour since 2007. The tour will consist of two Tests and three T20Is across three venues in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore respectively. The tour is scheduled to run from January 26-February 14. South Africa will arrive in Pakistan on January 16. They will then go into a period of quarantine before commencing with training and inter-squad practice matches.

The Test series, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship, will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi before the teams travel to Rawalpindi for the second fixture taking place from February 4-8. The three T20 matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore -- South Africa's first-ever T20 series in Pakistan. The T20Is will be played on February 11,13 and 14. The last time the two teams met in Pakistan was in 2007 when South Africa beat the hosts 1-0 in a two-match Test series.

South Africa will become the fourth country to tour Pakistan in the last 15 months after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe. "It's pleasing to see so many countries making a return to Pakistan -- a proud, cricket-loving nation. Cricket South Africa is delighted to be counted among them. As someone who has toured the country on more than one occasion back in my playing days, I know how much passion the people of Pakistan have for the game as well as the love and support that the Proteas enjoy there as a team," CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said in an official release.

"I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the hospitality and transparency they showed our security contingent when they travelled over there a few weeks ago. The report on their findings and recommendations gives us confidence as an organisation that all of our team's security, playing and accommodation needs will be met, and that the wellbeing of the team will be the top priority. We look forward to embarking on this historical tour," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb rushed to hospital with breathing troubles

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was taken to a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after his breathing-related problems aggravated, sources said. Doctors are attending the veteran CPIM leader at the hospitals...

Love Alarm Season 2 updates: Has filming started? Release pushed back to 2021

Is Love Alarm going to have Season 2 The series was a commercial success, ranking as one of Netflixs top releases in 2019. Read further to know more on the possible second season.Fans of South Korean TV series are quite happy as Love Alarm ...

Cabin fever: Singapore cruise passengers stuck in rooms after COVID-19 case

Nearly 1,700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore remained confined in their cabins for more than 14 hours on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port. All passengers a...

UK medicine regulator to assess best dose regimen of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

Britains medical regulator will examine all the data from trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, including which dosing regimen is best to use, the regulators chief executive said on Wednesday. Our regulatory re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020