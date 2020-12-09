Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Kashmir, United SC storm into semis

Camara conceded a foul in the 29th minute and Jagannath Oraow doubled the lead from the resultant penalty a couple of minutes later.Safik Ali Gain reduced the lead for BSS Sporting Club by breaching Uniteds defence in the 49th minute. United SC 2 Sourav Dasgupta 20, Jagannath Oraow 31 b BSS Sporting Club 1 Safik Ali Gain 49..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:05 IST
Real Kashmir, United SC storm into semis

Real Kashmir and United SC secured their second successive wins to seal semi final berths from their respective groups in the 123rd IFA Shield here on Wednesday. Fresh from a 2-1 win over Peerless SC, the Snow Leopards were caught unawares by the aggressive brand of football by Aryan SC before they finally broke the deadlock with a Mason Robertson strike in the 72nd minute from a 20-yard freekick.

This changed the complexion of the game as Real Kashmir cranked up their attacking game and pressed high to seal their semifinal berth through Danish Farooq (83rd) and Lukman (90+3rd) at the Kalyani Stadium in the outskirts of the city. ''We started pretty slow but we were training for a week. It has been very very tough and we have been putting double sessions. Once we got the goal, we knew we were gonna win it,'' coach David Robertson said.

United SC, who defeated Gokulam Kerala in their Shield opener, got the better of BSS Sporting Club 2-1 at the Mohun Bagan ground to make the last-four. Following an intense display by both sides, United SC drew first blood with Sourav Das' 20th minute effort. Camara conceded a foul in the 29th minute and Jagannath Oraow doubled the lead from the resultant penalty a couple of minutes later.

Safik Ali Gain reduced the lead for BSS Sporting Club by breaching United's defence in the 49th minute. All Results Kalighat MS 4 (Rahul Kumar Paswan 9', Supriyo Ghosh 51', Tuhin Sikdar 74', Gourav Samanta 90') b Kidderpore SC 1 (Saikat Sarkar 27'). Real Kashmir FC 3 (Mason Robertson 72', Danish Farooq 82', Lukman 90+3') b Aryan Club 0. George Telegraph 2 (Stanley Eze 13', Goutam Das 80') b Indian Arrows 0. United SC 2 (Sourav Dasgupta 20', Jagannath Oraow 31') b BSS Sporting Club 1 (Safik Ali Gain 49')..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt approves submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands

The government on Wednesday approved provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands, entailing a cost of Rs 1,072 crore. The project, approved by the Union Cabinet, entails provision of a direc...

Tirupur exporters association thanks PM over job scheme

Coimbatore, Dec 9 PTI Tirupur Exporters Association TEA on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana ABRY to boost employment in the formal sector and also for incentivising creation o...

Registration of housing properties at 9-year high of 9,301 units in Mumbai during Nov

The registration of residential properties in Mumbai during November rose 67 per cent year-on-year to 9,301 units on higher festive demand and reduction in stamp duty by the Maharashtra government, according to Knight Frank. At 9,301 units ...

Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit after fresh infections boost demand

Malaysias Top Glove Corp posted on Wednesday a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit to a record high, after new waves of coronavirus infections in recent months boosted demand for protective rubber gloves and selling prices. N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020