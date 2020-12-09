Left Menu
Development News Edition

There are five million ways to win a football game: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he expects his players to fight for each and every point, adding that he told the players that there are 'five million ways to win a football game'.

ANI | Herning | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:51 IST
There are five million ways to win a football game: Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he expects his players to fight for each and every point, adding that he told the players that there are 'five million ways to win a football game'. "I expect us to fight for each and every point. I told the boys there are five million ways to win a football game, we only have to find one. I think that's a good chance and that's what we should try. That's what the boys do," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool has displayed a good performance so far in both Premier League and Champions League this season. In Premier League, the club has 24 points from 11 games, same as table-toppers Tottenham but Jose Mourinho's side holds the first spot on the basis of goal difference. In the Champions League, Klopp's men are already into the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare.

Klopp also said: "I'm not surprised about the mentality of the group, that would be really silly. But in the end, games like the last one against Wolves or the Leicester game -- there were already a few games which were really, really good in difficult situations. On top of that, it's really helpful because you just have to think then and sort the problems. We know the team will at least compete again at the weekend or in midweek." Liverpool will now take on Midtjylland in the Champions League here on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 cattle thieves active in west UP, Haryana held after gunfight in Gr Noida

Four suspected cattle thieves of a gang active in western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were held in Greater Noida after they got injured in a gunfight with police, officials said on Wednesday. The encounter took place late Tuesday night in Dad...

Govt approves submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands

The government on Wednesday approved provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands, entailing a cost of Rs 1,072 crore. The project, approved by the Union Cabinet, entails provision of a direc...

Tirupur exporters association thanks PM over job scheme

Coimbatore, Dec 9 PTI Tirupur Exporters Association TEA on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana ABRY to boost employment in the formal sector and also for incentivising creation o...

Registration of housing properties at 9-year high of 9,301 units in Mumbai during Nov

The registration of residential properties in Mumbai during November rose 67 per cent year-on-year to 9,301 units on higher festive demand and reduction in stamp duty by the Maharashtra government, according to Knight Frank. At 9,301 units ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020