Havertz feels Chelsea played "good match" despite draw against Krasnodar

Despite witnessing a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in the Champions League, Chelsea's Kai Havertz said his side played a "good match". During the match, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard made 10 changes from Sunday's win over Leeds United, including handing full European debuts to Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin.

"We can be happy. It was a draw but we played a good match. We had a lot of changes in the team, a lot of new players in the team, so of course, it was difficult for us but I think we played our best and we did a good game," the club's official website quoted Havertz as saying. "We know we created a lot of chances, but we have to score the goals, but we didn't do that. We have to practice for that of course," he added.

Jorginho's penalty cancelled out an opener from Remy Cabella and ensured the Blues finished Group E unbeaten, with the top spot already confirmed before the match. Havertz then praised Gilmour and said the latter has a big future ahead of him.

"We all know that Billy is a very talented player with a lot of qualities. He is still very young like me, but in the Champions League he played very good, and we are all very happy with him. He has a big future ahead of him," he said. (ANI)