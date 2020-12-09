Left Menu
Soccer-Newcastle back in full training after COVID-19 scare

Newcastle United players have returned to full training following last week's closure of their facility because several players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. It was the first Premier League fixture postponed because of COVID-19 since last season resumed in June. Newcastle are 13th in the table with 14 points from 10 games.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:32 IST
Newcastle United players have returned to full training following last week's closure of their facility because several players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Sky Sports reported that Newcastle's home league match against West Bromwich Albion would now go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.

An increase in the number of positive cases forced the team to lodge a request to postpone last Friday's game at Aston Villa, which was approved by the Premier League Board. It was the first Premier League fixture postponed because of COVID-19 since last season resumed in June.

Newcastle are 13th in the table with 14 points from 10 games.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

