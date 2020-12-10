Left Menu
Cricket-Williamson leaves NZ team ahead of second test

Williamson told reporters last week his wife Sarah was due to give birth to their first child "in mid-to-late December" and coach Gary Stead said after the innings and 134-run first test victory the team supported him taking paternity leave. The captain returned to his hometown of Tauranga to attend the appointment but was expected back for the test.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 06:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 06:04 IST
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has left the team a day out from their second test against West Indies to attend a medical appointment with his pregnant wife, the team said on Thursday. Williamson told reporters last week his wife Sarah was due to give birth to their first child "in mid-to-late December" and coach Gary Stead said after the innings and 134-run first test victory the team supported him taking paternity leave.

The captain returned to his hometown of Tauranga to attend the appointment but was expected back for the test. "At the moment we need a little bit more time for Kane to work out whether he comes back or not," Stead told reporters at the Basin Reserve.

"We still expect him back ... but becoming a dad for the first time is pretty important so we just need a bit more time." Stead added that it was likely that Williamson would return to Wellington later on Thursday, rather than fly in on Friday.

If named at the toss on Friday, Williamson cannot be substituted if he leaves the game, Stead added. Williamson notwithstanding, Stead added that wicketkeeper BJ Watling would return to the side and Tom Blundell would move back to open the innings with Tom Latham after he dropped down the order and took the gloves in Hamilton.

Will Young would play at number three if Williamson, who made his highest test score of 251 in the first test, does not return. "Part of the things we do well is adapt well to different situations in front of us, not just in test matches," Stead added.

"There are a lot of balls in the air and a lot is happening ... but I think that we will be a lot clearer this afternoon."

