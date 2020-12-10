Left Menu
Injured Henriques ruled out of second warm-up game against India

Struggling with a hamstring strain, Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques was on Thursday ruled out of the day-night practice game against India starting here on Friday.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 10-12-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 09:50 IST
Struggling with a hamstring strain, Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques was on Thursday ruled out of the day-night practice game against India starting here on Friday. The 33-year-old was named in the 12-member Australia A squad for the second warm-up game although he is not part of the Test squad.

''Hamstrung all-rounder Moises Henriques will miss the pink-ball tour game at the SCG as Australia's injury toll continues to grow,'' a report in 'The West Australia' said. ''Queensland all-rounder Jack Wildermuth has been parachuted into the Australia A squad on the eve of the match that begins at the SCG on Friday.'' Henriques, who had made a return to the Australian set-up for the limited overs series after two and a half years, went for some scans on Wednesday which revealed a low-grade left hamstring strain.

Australia is dealing with a spate of injuries with David Warner ruled out of the opening Test due to a groin injury, young Test aspirant Will Pucovski suffering a concussion on Tuesday and pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also reporting minor niggles. Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar had also missed the white ball games against India due to a side strain and calf injury respectively.

