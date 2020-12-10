Left Menu
South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Thursday congratulated India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel for a wonderful career and said his knowledge of the game is next level.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 12:35 IST
Your knowledge of game is next level: Steyn congratulates Parthiv
Former India batsman Parthiv Patel . Image Credit: ANI

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Thursday congratulated India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel for a wonderful career and said his knowledge of the game is next level. Parthiv announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. Steyn and Parthiv shared the dressing room for various Indian Premier League sides.

Taking to Twitter, Steyn wrote, "Congratulations on a wonderful career PP! We played in a lot of teams together and I've always enjoyed your skill with bat and gloves but your knowledge of the game is also next level, and certainly helped me many a time. All the best for what's to come bud, well done! @parthiv9." Parthiv had made his debut in 2002 against England at Trent Bridge, aged 17 years and 153 days, becoming Test cricket's youngest wicket-keeper at the time. The wicket-keeper was the frontline choice in the longest format for a couple of years, but with MS Dhoni emerging in international cricket, Parthiv ended up losing his spot.

In 2016, Parthiv made his comeback in the Test series against England as a replacement for the then injured Wriddhiman Saha. As a result, Parthiv played his first Test appearance in eight years. In the 50-over format, the wicket-keeper batsman made his debut in 2003. He was also a part of the 2003 World Cup squad, but he didn't get a chance to feature in the playing XI. Parthiv played 25 Tests, 2 T20Is, and 38 ODIs for India, managing to score 1,706 runs across all formats. The wicket-keeper batsman also represented Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. (ANI)

