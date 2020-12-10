Left Menu
NBA: Butler looking forward to new season with Miami Heat

It was a fairytale 2019-20 season for Miami Heat, but superstar Jimmy Butler is not sitting back reflecting in what it could've been.

ANI | New York | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:24 IST
NBA: Butler looking forward to new season with Miami Heat
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (Photo/ Miami Heat Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was a fairytale 2019-20 season for Miami Heat, but superstar Jimmy Butler is not sitting back reflecting in what it could've been. "We play this game to win. We didn't do that, and that's all that matters. I think we all have things that we want to be better at, what you could have changed," Butler said in an official release.

"But, in the end, we get another crack at it now, and that's what I'll be locked in on, and that's what we'll be locked in on is: How can we be better and not let what happened last year happen again," he added. Miami Heat lost the 2020 NBA Finals 2-4 to Los Angeles Lakers. But the Heat still have to defend the Eastern Conference title they won. In their run to the top of the pile, Butler averaged 33 minutes during the regular season, 38 minutes a game in the postseason, and an epic 47 minutes in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

And in less than two months, Butler will be back on the court and he is getting ready for the job at hand. "I got a job to do so that's what I got to be ready to do. I got to be ready to go out there and compete when these games start, nicked up or not," he said.

The 31-year old also said he will leave it to the training staff and coach Erik Spoelstra to manage the schedule and the players' load in a shortened 72-game season. "Everybody is going to be at the same disadvantage, so you can't say we got to do this and the next team doesn't," explained Butler.

The Heat also got new faces in Avery Bradley, Maurice Harkless, and Precious Achiuwa in place of Jae Crowder, Derrick Jones Jr., and Solomon Hill and as a result, Butler's expectations from the team are clear. "Every day, every practice, every game that goes by I am hoping that we all know that we belong to the best teams in this league and we can do what we know we can do which is win a championship," concluded Butler. (ANI)

