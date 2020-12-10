Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Eng: Chennai and Ahmedabad to host Tests, Pune to host ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the fixtures for Team India's home series against England, which will begin in February.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:16 IST
Ind vs Eng: Chennai and Ahmedabad to host Tests, Pune to host ODIs
BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the fixtures for Team India's home series against England, which will begin in February. The much-awaited marquee series will kickstart with a four-match Test series for the Anthony de Mello Trophy, the first of which will be played in Chennai from February 5. Chennai will also host the second Test, beginning February 13, while the newly built Sardar Patel Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the remaining two Tests, to be played from Feb 24-28 and March 4-8 respectively.

Motera, the largest cricket stadium in the world, boasts of state of the art facilities and a seating capacity of 110,000. It will host India's second Day-Night Test match at home after the huge success of India's first-ever pink-ball Test that was played in Kolkata last year. Ahmedabad is expected to turn pink when it hosts the third Test on February 24 under lights. The iconic Test will be followed by the five-match T20I series, which will also be held in Ahmedabad.

The last leg of the tour will feature ODIs and all three matches will be held in Pune. The board said that it has restricted the tour to just three venues "keeping in mind the current pandemic situation prevailing in the country." BCCI secretary Jay Shah assured that the board will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols agreed by the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) medical teams.

"The BCCI prioritises health and safety of both teams and will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols agreed by the BCCI and ECB medical teams. Both boards have worked closely to put together an exciting series that promises to provide high octane action between two powerhouses of world cricket. This will be India's first bilateral series at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the home season will bring back joy to cricket fans," Shah said in a statement. ECB CEO Tom Harrison said: "International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and always attracts significant levels of interest from fans around the world. We have been delighted with the planning that has been undertaken by the BCCI to ensure the three venues in Chennai, Ahmadabad and Pune will be ready to host international cricket in a bio-secure environment and look forward to working closely with them over the coming weeks to finalise those plans. The prospect of becoming the first international side to play at the magnificent Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad adds an extra dimension to the tour and I know will be something that is a highlight for both the players and management." (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now U.S. daily deaths top 3,250The United States on Wednesday crossed an ominous new threshold of more than 3,250 lives lost to COVID-19 in a single day, while public health officials ...

Maha: Factory owner held for employing children in Bhayandar

The police have arrested the owner of an engineering firm for allegedly employing children at his factory in Bhayandar town of Maharashtras Thane district, and official said on Thursday. Amar Bahadur Rajehi Pal, the owner of Subham Engineer...

Farmers' unions should consider Govt proposal; We are ready for further talks: Tomar

A day after protesting farmers rejected the governments offer for a written assurance on MSP and amend few provisions in the new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday urged union leaders to consider the proposals ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britains economic recovery almost ground to a halt in October as a surge in coronavirus cases hammered the hospitality sector, increasing the chances that the economy will shrink over the final three months of 2020.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020