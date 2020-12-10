Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:00 IST
Chennai City FC name Satyasagara as new head coach

Former champion Chennai City FC on Thursday appointed Satyasagara as the team's new head coach for the upcoming I-League season. Satyasagara, a former assistant coach of the club, replaces Singapore's Akbar Nawas, who parted ways with CCFC in October last.

''I am delighted for the new opportunity that has come my way. As everyone knows I was working with Akbar Nawas and I am familiar with the CCFC culture and setup. I am also excited to work with young local talents,'' Satyasagar said in a statement issued by the club. ''The local talent in Tamil Nadu has always excited me and I am waiting to see what is in store for us this year,'' he added.

Satyasagara has a lot of experience behind his back as he has been involved with coaching for almost 26 years now. Club owner Rohit Ramesh said: ''He has been with us for two years now. He knows the culture and the pedigree of our club keeping in mind to promote our local talent. We wish him the best.'' Satyasagara takes over from Nawas, who guided CCFC to the I-League title in the 2018-19 season in his first full season in charge.

The I-League 2020-21 season will get underway on January 9 next year. Chennai City will open its campaign against Gokulam Kerala FC on the same day at Kalyani Municipal stadium.

