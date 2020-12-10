Covid guidelines will help U-16 boys get used to football's 'new normal': Bibiano

Left Menu
Indian football Under-16 team's head coach Bibiano Fernandes feels that having strict Covid-safety protocols in place for the training camp in Goa will help the boys adapt to the new normal in football.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:12 IST
Indian football Under-16 team's head coach Bibiano Fernandes (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

Indian football Under-16 team's head coach Bibiano Fernandes feels that having strict Covid-safety protocols in place for the training camp in Goa will help the boys adapt to the new normal in football. The Indian U-16 Men's National Team has resumed training and precautionary measures have been put in place to keep the side safe from the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is good that the boys are now getting to train under the Covid safety regulations. Of course, there are a lot of norms to follow and that can affect your game. So, it is good that they get used to these things from now itself," AIFF quoted Bibiano as saying. "It feels great to get back to the camp once again. We had set our sights on the AFC U-16 Championship since last year, but obviously, under the circumstances, the safety of all parties involved came before everything else," he added.

With the pandemic situation forcing everyone to remain at their homes initially, the entire team had continued its indoor training routines, meeting via daily video conferencing. Bibiano, who had led the previous batch of India U-16 boys to the quarterfinals of the AFC U-16 Championship 2018, feels the boys are in "decent shape" due to these activities.

"In terms of fitness, the boys are all in decent shape. Even during the lockdown, when they were all stuck at home, we all used to meet daily over video conferencing and carry out our physical training activities," the coach said. "We also tried to monitor their diet and made sure that they remain in good shape despite not being able to train outside," he added.

Having gone through a 10-day quarantine, with Covid tests being conducted before and after their arrival, and post their quarantine as well, the U-16 boys have once again resumed outdoor training with renewed vigour in line with the Covid-safety guidelines, which includes daily thermal screening, regular sanitization, etc as Indian football moves forward together. "Thanks to all the indoor preparations that we did, the boys have hit the ground running. Now it's a matter of practice and endless repetition till we are all ready for the main tournament, once it arrives," said the India U-16 coach.

"Physical fitness is one aspect, but they have not had much ball-training over quite a few months. However now, we will now be able to train and get things in place for the upcoming major tournament," he signed off. (ANI)

