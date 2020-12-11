Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: We are playing against 12 men in every single game, says Fowler

SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler feels that his side is playing against 12 men in every game in the ongoing Indian Super League season 7 as they are struggling with injuries.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 11-12-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 10:28 IST
ISL 7: We are playing against 12 men in every single game, says Fowler
SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler feels that his side is playing against 12 men in every game in the ongoing Indian Super League season 7 as they are struggling with injuries. SC East Bengal earned their first point of the season after playing out a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday."We changed because we have injuries. There were players who were not fit enough to play the last time. We are always trying to use all the players at our disposal. We never had a pre-season, we are massively behind everyone in terms of being ready. It has been tough for our players. We feel we are playing against 12 men in every single game. It worked well for us and we defended really well," Fowler said in the post-match press conference.

"It was just to regroup. I don't think any decision was going our way. Everyone does seem to be against us. We just had to go out there and defend like the way we can and don't concede and it was important for us to get the point. On the back of three losses, it was a huge point for us," he added. East Bengal presented their opponents with a good fight as they tried to grab the lead but the task got tougher when they were down to 10 men. Eugeneson Lyngdoh received his marching orders from the referee for a second yellow, following a rash tackle on Alexandre Lima.

Jamshedpur capitalised on the sending off and continued to pile pressure on Fowler's side but failed to convert their chances. Just before the half-hour mark, Valskis came close to breaking the deadlock. Laldinliana Renthlei whipped a cross from the right which was met by Valskis on the volley but the ball narrowly missed the far post by inches. "We just had a great point playing against 12 men with 10 for 70 minutes. We are a good side and we have proved that in past weeks, we have created chances and tonight was just odd. We had a man sent off today and the game plan went out of the window. It was just a case of luck," Fowler said.

Jamshedpur continued to dominate proceedings after the break, pinning East Bengal to their own half. They were nearly awarded for their persistence in the 69th minute only to be denied by the woodwork, again. Both sides played cautiously in the dying minutes in hopes of not conceding a goal. There was drama late in the game as Renthlei was shown a second yellow card during stoppage time, leaving both sides with 10 men. In the end, both sides settled for a draw. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazines 2020 Person of the Year on Thursday, chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Don...

Over 120 warships deployed in Indian Ocean Region, says CDS Bipin Rawat

Highlighting the importance of the India-Pacific region, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions. Most...

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law

Hong Kong democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 73, has been charged under the citys national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces, his Apple Daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing a police source.Lai, an ...

Crypto Venture Capital Firm Phoenix VC Announces Seed Investment in Predictr.club, The World's First P2P ERC20 Prediction Platform

Leading venture capital firm backs Predictr.club before launching version 1.0 of their platform on December 10th, 2020 DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- Phoenix VC, a leading venture capital firm based in Dubai, UAE, today announced i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020