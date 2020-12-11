Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clarke backs Cummins to succeed Paine as Test skipper

While there have been calls to reinstate Steve Smith as skipper, Clarke believes Cummins, who was recently appointed the sole vice-captain after previously sharing the role with Travis Head, should be handed the top job when it is time.Pattys ready for it.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-12-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 10:48 IST
Clarke backs Cummins to succeed Paine as Test skipper

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke is hopeful of pace spearhead Pat Cummins succeeding Tim Paine as the country's Test leader when the veteran's reign comes to an end. With the 36-year-old Paine reaching the fag end of his career, a fresh captaincy discussion has started. While there have been calls to reinstate Steve Smith as skipper, Clarke believes Cummins, who was recently appointed the sole vice-captain after previously sharing the role with Travis Head, should be handed the top job when it is time.

''Patty's ready for it. I love that they've given him the full-time vice- captaincy,'' Clarke told the Australian Associated Press (AAP). Smith and his deputy David Warner stepped down from their posts after they were slapped with a one-year international ban for their role in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Since then Paine has been at the helm of the Test team while Aaron Finch has handled the limited-overs leadership. ''Right now I think Finchy is doing a great job, Painey is doing a great job. So, that gives Pat Cummins the opportunity to learn and watch and sit back and and see how he feels about that role and experience a few different things,'' Clarke said.

''Hopefully he gets an opportunity along the way to captain in certain games, whether it be Australia A or whether it be a tour game, whatever it is, which I'm sure he will,'' he added. The last time a speedster captained Australia was Ray Lindwall in a Test against India in 1956.

Clarke, who captained Australia in 47 Tests before retiring in 2015, also rejected the notion that a batsman is better suited to the role of captain than a bowler. ''Not at all. These days there's so much cricket. Batsmen get injured. Bowlers get injured. Guys are going to be rested,'' he said.

''For me it's the right person for the job that's the most important, not whether you're a batter or bowler,'' Clarke added. PT APA PM PM.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazines 2020 Person of the Year on Thursday, chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Don...

Over 120 warships deployed in Indian Ocean Region, says CDS Bipin Rawat

Highlighting the importance of the India-Pacific region, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said there are over 120 warships of extra-regional forces deployed in the Indian Ocean Region in support of various missions. Most...

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law

Hong Kong democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 73, has been charged under the citys national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces, his Apple Daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing a police source.Lai, an ...

Crypto Venture Capital Firm Phoenix VC Announces Seed Investment in Predictr.club, The World's First P2P ERC20 Prediction Platform

Leading venture capital firm backs Predictr.club before launching version 1.0 of their platform on December 10th, 2020 DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- Phoenix VC, a leading venture capital firm based in Dubai, UAE, today announced i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020