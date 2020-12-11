Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Australia's NRL introduces two-point drop goals to speed up game

Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) will introduce two-point drop goals for shots outside of 40 metres as part of sweeping rule changes aimed at speeding up play. Drop goals, also known as field goals in the NRL, are worth only one point so are the least-preferred method of scoring. NRL boss Peter V'landys said he hoped the two-point rule would accelerate play.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-12-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 11:44 IST
Rugby-Australia's NRL introduces two-point drop goals to speed up game

Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) will introduce two-point drop goals for shots outside of 40 metres as part of sweeping rule changes aimed at speeding up play. Drop goals, also known as field goals in the NRL, are worth only one point so are the least-preferred method of scoring.

NRL boss Peter V'landys said he hoped the two-point rule would accelerate play. "The message from the fans and our broadcasters has been clear; the game became too predictable and the balance between attack and defence had gone too far in favour of defence," he said in a media release on Friday.

The NRL will also introduce the "six again" rule for ruck infringements, which gives the attacking team a set of six new tackles if the defending team strays offside. Scrums will also be more strictly policed by referees, while teams will be able to play the ball from the restart if it is kicked or carried into touch rather than have to pack scrums among other rule changes https://www.nrl.com/news/2020/12/11/nrl-announces-rule-changes-to-make-game-more-entertaining.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports record 613 coronavirus deaths overnight, cases climb

Russia reported a record 613 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours on Friday, taking its official death toll from the pandemic to 45,893.Authorities confirmed 28,585 new coronavirus infections nationally, including 7,215 in Moscow...

Hong Kong to get Sinovac, Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines in Q1

Hong Kong has ordered 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, split between Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and PfizerBioNTech, twice the number of its residents, the citys leader, Carrie Lam, said on Friday. The first batch of 1 million will arr...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing-Hamilton to race in Abu Dhabi after negative COVID-19 testsSeven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will return for Mercedes in Sundays season-ending Abu Dhabi ...

ECB's Villeroy says financing conditions focus of latest stimulus decision

The European Central Bank is targeting favourable financing conditions rather than pumping a given amount of liquidity into the economy with its latest stimulus decision, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday. The ECB i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020