Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Habas wants ATK Mohun Bagan to improve set-piece defending

With Jamshedpur FC forward Nerijus Valskis' brace against ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday coming via set-pieces, coach Antonio Habas is confident his team will rectify the errors in the upcoming games.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:17 IST
ISL 7: Habas wants ATK Mohun Bagan to improve set-piece defending
ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas (file image). Image Credit: ANI

With Jamshedpur FC forward Nerijus Valskis' brace against ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday coming via set-pieces, coach Antonio Habas is confident his team will rectify the errors in the upcoming games. ATKMB, who are regarded as one of the best defensive teams, had not conceded a goal until their last encounter against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL).

Habas hopes these mistakes will not be repeated when the side takes on Hyderabad FC on Friday. "We can do fantastic work around set-pieces. Last season, we just conceded one goal from set-pieces in all matches. Now in one match, we have conceded two," goal.com quoted Habas as saying.

"I hope we improve. The opponents had good players for this situation. I have full confidence in my players and I hope this kind of situation will not be repeated," he added. The Spanish coach also pointed out the need for more players to contribute, especially considering his team is coming off their first defeat of the season against Jamshedpur FC.

"All players have to collaborate together. The idea now is to score goals by more players by collaborating better. Only Krishna and Manvir (Singh) have scored so far. But we are not concerned about the situation," said Habas Hyderabad FC remains undefeated in the ongoing ISL while ATKMB is coming at the back of a loss but coach Habas feels his team can turn the tide.

"Football is different every day. Statistics are not always definitive. I don't think Hyderabad plays long balls systematically. They try to play more with the ball," Habas said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

“Yemen is teetering on the edge of complete collapse,” says UNICEF’s Henrietta Fore

These are the remarks of UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore to whom quoted text may be attributed at todays High-Level Event Averting famine in Yemen What can we do now and in 2021.Yemen is teetering on the edge of complete collapse...

LPU researchers get patent for process of desalinating sea water using waste food

A team of researchers from Punjab-based Lovely Professional University LPU have bagged a patent from Indian Patent Office for a novel and eco-friendly process to desalinate sea water using waste food. The varsity, in a statement said, is no...

Uzbekistani President calls India a close friend, thanks PM Modi for help during COVID-19 pandemic

Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday called India a reliable and close friend and thanked Prime Minister Narenda Modi for help during the COVID-19 pandemic. You are a reliable and close friend... Our countries do have very com...

Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service inaugurated

The Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service from Alliance Air was inaugurated on Friday. The airline, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, operated the maiden flight with 41 passengers from Mangaluru.The plane would depart from Mysuru at 11.20 P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020