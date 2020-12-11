Impressive performance by Rajiv Sethu as motorcycle racing national opens

(Eds: rpting after removing name from 2nd para) Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI): International rider Rajiv Sethu posted an impressive win in the first race of the Pro-Stock 165cc class ahead of Eneos Honda Erula Racing teammate Mathana Kumar as the MRF-MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship kicked off at the MMRT track at nearby Sriperumbudur on Friday. Sethu came up with a commanding performance to beat the challenge of his nearest rival with a 4.757 seconds lead.

After a strong performance in the morning qualifier, Sethu continued the good form and finished the first race in a time of 12:08:653. With Sethu surging ahead early in the race, the fight for the two other podium positions was an interesting one.

Mathana Kumar gained three positions from his 6th place start to finish third Senthil Kumar also of Eneos Honda team finished 4th, only one-tenth of a second behind Mathana Kumar. K Y Ahamed led an emphatic 1-2 finish for TVS Racing as he vanquished his mentor and multiple champion Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) to win the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc race.

In the qualifier of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, Kavin Quintal topped the 10 rider grid, while in the the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent cup CBR150R category, Prakash Kamat from Bokaro took the top spot in the qualifying..