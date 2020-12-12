Left Menu
Golf-Amateurs shine amid megawatt talent at U.S. Women's Open

American Kaitlyn Papp (68) was four strokes back from the lead on Friday, tied for third with compatriots Megan Khang and Amy Olson, after putting up three birdies in the final five holes of the Cypress Creek course.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 07:49 IST
Amateurs flexed their muscles at the U.S. Women's Open this week, with six making the cut after the second round in Houston, Texas, including two who reached the top three spots on the leaderboard heading into the weekend's action. Tournament organisers said it was the first time since 2014 that two amateurs were in the top 10 through 36 holes, in a year where nine of the top-10 ranked women in the world had crowded into a field stacked with talent.

"(Amateurs have) been raised looking at a lot of good players, and we've been able to look at them through like Instagram and see what they do, and we just copy what they do," said Sweden's Linn Grant, who was three shots back from the lead after carding a two-under par 69 on Jackrabbit - one of two layouts used at Champions Golf Club due to diminished daylight hours. "When we feel that we've reached that level, we kind of move on, and I think it's the same for the generations coming after us."

The 21-year-old student at Arizona State University is making her second appearance at the tournament after finishing tied for 57th in 2018.

Playing in her second U.S. Women's Open as an amateur, the University of Texas senior said she was thrilled to advance after missing the cut in 2019, and credited the high level of collegiate golf with the success in the amateur field. "College golf really prepares us for the next level and to play well in championships like this, and also internationally for the girls who are coming from overseas, there's been a lot of playing opportunities," said Papp.

Elsewhere in the field, amateur Ingrid Lindblad was in a six-way tie for 14th, Maja Stark and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard were tied at 20th, and Australia's Gabriela Ruffels was tied at 29th.

