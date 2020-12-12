Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Harris drafted into injury-hit Australia squad

Opening batsman Marcus Harris has been called into Australia's squad as the hosts count the cost of a number of injuries ahead of the first test against India in Adelaide. David Warner had already been ruled out after a groin injury in the one-day series, while Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting for Australia A against the tourists.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 11:08 IST
Cricket-Harris drafted into injury-hit Australia squad

Opening batsman Marcus Harris has been called into Australia's squad as the hosts count the cost of a number of injuries ahead of the first test against India in Adelaide.

David Warner had already been ruled out after a groin injury in the one-day series, while Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting for Australia A against the tourists. "Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we're fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus' calibre into the test squad," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Saturday.

"Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India's bowlers in both three-day tour matches. "We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day test."

Harris's elevation came after another test hopeful, Cameron Green, suffered a concussion after being struck on the head in a tour game against India on Friday. "I'm in the right place at the right time," Harris told Fox Sports. "It's been good, not to be the one that's spoken about too much. I feel pretty ready to go ... like I've been playing really well."

Number three batsman Marnus Labuschagne said he would be ready to open the batting if required in Thursday's opening day-night test. Australia's batting woes are compounded by the poor form of prospective opener Joe Burns, who has averaged less than eight in his last eight first-class innings.

"He is going all right," Labuschagne said. "We've all been there where you just want it so badly, you want the runs. "A few innings isn't a judgment on a player's ability and how he is going. I have full faith in Joe in that if he is selected, he will be right to go. He is a man for big moments and getting into contests."

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar extends wishes on Kenya's National Day

External Affairs Minister EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday extended his wishes to the government and the people of Kenya, on the occasion of the countrys National Day. Taking to Twitter, he also congratulated Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychell...

Trump's legal campaign 'not finished' after Supreme Court defeat, says Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trumps personal attorney, on Friday indicated that the Presidents legal team will continue to challenge the outcome of the presidential elections, even as the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit led by Texas ...

Odisha: Woman Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces

A woman Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Odishas Kandhamal district, Director-General of Police Abhay said on Saturday. The exchange of fire took place near a village in the Gochhapada police station area ...

Transport corporation employees' stir enters third day

The employees of the state owned transport corporations continued their strike for the third consecutive day on Saturday, leaving commuters stranded across the state. Employees of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020