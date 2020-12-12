Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fit-again Rohit to join Test squad; will work on endurance during quarantine

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that batsman Rohit Sharma has cleared his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will head to Australia to be a part of the Test series.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-12-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 14:45 IST
Fit-again Rohit to join Test squad; will work on endurance during quarantine
India opener Rohit Sharma . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that batsman Rohit Sharma has cleared his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will head to Australia to be a part of the Test series. Rohit was rehabilitating and training at NCA since November 19 following a high-grade left hamstring injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The NCA medical team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Rohit after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding, and running between the wickets. Rohit's physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance," the BCCI said in an official release on Saturday. The board also said that Rohit has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. Rohit will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly.

The opening batsman will be available only for the third and fourth Test of the series, as he will complete his quarantine period midway during the second Test. India and Australia are set to lock horns in the four-match Test series, beginning December 17 in Adelaide. The first match of the series will be played under lights at the Adelaide Oval.

On Friday, ANI had reported that Rohit cleared his fitness at the NCA. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments had said the batsman was fit after undergoing rehab following the IPL. The BCCI had informed of the decision to add Rohit to the squad for the Test series against Australia after initially excluding him from the tour due to the hamstring injury. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian economy claws back faster than expected in Q2; contraction at 7.5 pc

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci addresses African Americans' vaccine concerns, says 'developed by African American woman'

As skepticism regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccine among the African American community rises, US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said that one of the major vaccine candidates has been worked on by an African American woman....

Govt taking steps to make India competitive in global economy; focus on sunrise sectors must: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said the government is taking a series of measures to make India highly competitive in the global economy and stressed that the country must get into the sunrise areas of growth. Addressing the FICCI ...

Colombia reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota Colombia, December 12 ANIXinhua Colombia on Friday reported 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,408,909, according to its health authorities.The country also confirmed 185 new fatalities from the virus, raisi...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, on non-invasive ventilation

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 76, who was admitted at Woodlands Hospitals Critical Care Department on December 9, is on non-invasive ventilation post-extubation for the past 24 hours.According to a statement by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020