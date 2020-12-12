Want to get off to good start against City, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his side to start well against arch-rival City in the Manchester derby. According to the United manager, early gaols do put pressure on the opponents and increases the chance of winning the match. United are a point clear of City, who are at the eighth spot with 18 points in 10 games in the Premier League.

"Of course, we wanna get on the front foot straight away and score goals as they do impact the games. When you get the first goal in a game, it is easier so that is something we want to get to. We want to get off to a good start," Solskjaer said in the pre-match press conference. "We can defend better from the front. We have scored quite a few goals in the 10 games as well so that's been the nature of United over the years that's been many-many goals. We wanna defend maybe high rope, of course, we got paid back during mid-week," he added.

After suffering a 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig in the Champions League Group H encounter on Tuesday (local time), United failed to progress to the last-16 of the tournament. Solskjaer said after the setback in the Champions League the side is focussed on the Manchester derby. He added that forward Anthony Martial will play the clash while the decision on Edinson Cavani will be made later.

"We were disappointed on Tuesday night, it was just natural. We really wanted to go through that tournament now the reality is we are not. We just gonna move on. It was a tight group, we decided by the fine-margin in most of the games. The focus has been on this game and the Manchester derby which is what you want players to get on to straight away. Probably, the best game you could ask for after such a disappointment because it does stick in your system," Solskjaer said. "Anthony will definitely be involved, Edinson has been on the grass but we will make a decision later on," he added.

Catch all the live action of Premier League and tune-in to watch the Manchester Derby on Saturday night at 11 pm only on Star Sports Select. (ANI)