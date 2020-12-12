Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: FC Goa head coach feels team can play higher intensity football

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando feels that his team needs to play with more intensity in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) in order to be competitive enough before they take part in the AFC Champions League next year.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 12-12-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 16:00 IST
ISL 7: FC Goa head coach feels team can play higher intensity football
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando feels that his team needs to play with more intensity in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) in order to be competitive enough before they take part in the AFC Champions League next year. "For me, we are so far from the ideal (higher intensity) performance. Believe me, it's possible for this team to play higher intensity football. Day by day, we will get better and it's necessary to improve a lot," Goal.com quoted Ferrando as saying.

"All the time, I am talking about how important it is to control a few details. We are working a lot because in the future we will play in the Asian Champions League. For example, if you watch some games in the Asian Champions League, in two mistakes two goals were scored. So for me, it's very important thinking about the future because the future depends on training," he added. Coming on the back of a win, Ferrando feels their match against Odisha FC will be an important one as one moves into a busy Christmas period.

"Now our focus is to prepare against Odisha because we know that the next three weeks are hard as we have three games. The most important [thing] for the team now is to worry about the next game because it's very important for the future," Ferrando said. The coach also wants his side to move forward after their win against Kerala Blasters FC on December 6 as every game in football is a new day.

"In the end, three points is good for the confidence of the players because it's very important for them to stay positive in training. In football when you lose or win, the next day is totally a new day. It's very important to forget the Kerala game because we want to win three points against Odisha," said Ferrando. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt forms committees from state to mandal level for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Gearing up for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available, the Telangana government has constituted committees at the state, district and mandal levels for planning and execution, with priority to high risk groups, followed ...

ISL 7: Kuruniyan can be a good left-back, feels Bengaluru coach Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC have deployed Ashique Kuruniyan as a left-back in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL as coach Carles Cuadrat feels the winger has the quality to be the best in this position. The Kerala-born player has been a...

MP: Three killed in tractor-truck accident on highway

Three persons were killed when a truck hit their stationary tractor-trolley on National Highway 43 near Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at around 4 am near Batura village o...

Afghan Army counterattacks in Kandahar, leaves 90 Taliban killed

Kandahar Afghhanistan, December 12 ANISputnik Clashes between the Afghan National Security Forces and the Taliban in the southern province of Kandahar have left 90 terrorists killed, the Afghan Defense Ministry said in a press release on Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020