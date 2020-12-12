ISL 7: FC Goa head coach feels team can play higher intensity football

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando feels that his team needs to play with more intensity in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) in order to be competitive enough before they take part in the AFC Champions League next year. "For me, we are so far from the ideal (higher intensity) performance. Believe me, it's possible for this team to play higher intensity football. Day by day, we will get better and it's necessary to improve a lot," Goal.com quoted Ferrando as saying.

"All the time, I am talking about how important it is to control a few details. We are working a lot because in the future we will play in the Asian Champions League. For example, if you watch some games in the Asian Champions League, in two mistakes two goals were scored. So for me, it's very important thinking about the future because the future depends on training," he added. Coming on the back of a win, Ferrando feels their match against Odisha FC will be an important one as one moves into a busy Christmas period.

"Now our focus is to prepare against Odisha because we know that the next three weeks are hard as we have three games. The most important [thing] for the team now is to worry about the next game because it's very important for the future," Ferrando said. The coach also wants his side to move forward after their win against Kerala Blasters FC on December 6 as every game in football is a new day.

"In the end, three points is good for the confidence of the players because it's very important for them to stay positive in training. In football when you lose or win, the next day is totally a new day. It's very important to forget the Kerala game because we want to win three points against Odisha," said Ferrando. (ANI)