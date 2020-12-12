ISL 7: Kuruniyan can be a good left-back, feels Bengaluru coach Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC have deployed Ashique Kuruniyan as a left-back in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL) as coach Carles Cuadrat feels the winger has the quality to be the best in this position. The Kerala-born player has been asked to fill the hole that was created after Nishu Kumar parted ways with Bengaluru FC ahead of the showpiece event.

"Ashique, when he plays as a winger, the pitch becomes too short. But when is playing from a little behind he has metres to run. He has been getting better and he is getting two-to-three opportunities in every game. I believe he can become a very good left-back," Goal.com quoted Cuadrat as saying. Bengaluru FC, who haven't faced defeat in the ongoing tournament, will face Kerala Blasters on Sunday. Cuadrat has the plan ready against the opponents and the Sunil Chhetri-led side will look to maintain their unbeaten streak.

"Blasters need the points. They have just two (points). We have a plan and we will try to get three points. I'm feeling sorry for the fans. They enjoy this kind of matches. I am sure it will be a game of passion," said Cuadrat. Bengaluru FC has scored five goals in four games this season with Juanan Gonzalez alone scoring two goals for the side. The Bengaluru boss pointed out that a shortened pre-season didn't allow his boys to gel as a squad given that there are a few new names.

"I think we are working well. We will be getting more points. We have six points but we could have eight or 10. We have to be mentally and physically strong," said Cuadrat. "Some teams had more pre-season but they were not able to take three points. This is something we are working on and we will eventually get there," he added. (ANI)