The following are the top/expected stories at 2125 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and Fc Goa in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE Explosive Pant, composed Vihari and stylish Gill stake claim as India dominate Sydney, Dec 12 (PTI) Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari put themselves in the reckoning for next week's first Test with contrasting hundreds as India thoroughly dominated Australia A in the pink ball warm-up match here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-ROHIT Rohit fit to join Indian team, call on playing last 2 Tests against Aus after reassessment: BCCI New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The BCCI on Saturday declared senior batsman Rohit Sharma ''clinically fit'' to join the Indian team in Australia but said a call on his participation in the last two matches of the Test series there will be taken after a reassessment by the squad's medical team. SPO-CRI-PUCOVSKI Marcus Harris added to Australia squad for first Test, Pucovski ruled out Sydney, Dec 12 (PTI) Victoria's Marcus Harris was on Saturday added to an injury-plagued Australia squad for next week's first Test against India after Will Pucovski was ruled out of the series opener alongside David Warner.

SPO-CRI-IND-LABUSCHAGNE I'm ready to bat at any position from No. 1 to 3: Labuschagne Adelaide, Dec 12 (PTI) Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Saturday said there has not been any talk about him opening the batting in the first Test against India but he is ready to bat at that slot if the team management asks him to do so. SPO-CRI-CONWAY-CONCUSSION Conway joins Green, ruled out of ongoing tour game against India due to concussion Sydney, Dec 12 (PTI) Australian cricket's injury woes continued on Saturday with medium pacer Harry Conway ruled out of the ongoing pink ball warm-up match against India after suffering a delayed concussion here.

SPO-CRI-HARRIS-COMMENTS I am ready and looking forward to it: Marcus Harris on facing Indian pacers Sydney, Dec 12 (PTI) Added to an injury-plagued Australia squad for the first Test against India, batsman Marcus Harris says he is ''pretty ready'' to take on the visitors' quality pacers, having faced them in both the tour games. SPO-CRI-SIRAJ-GESTURE Australian media praises Siraj for his gesture to attend to injured Green Sydney, Dec 12 (PTI) India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's fine gesture of rushing in and attending to rival Cameron Green after he was hit on the head during the opening day of the warm-up game here has got praised from the Australian media.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-COACH We have achieved our primary target of improving fitness level: women's hockey coach Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) Indian women's hockey head coach Sjoerd Marijne on Saturday said that the team has achieved its primary target of improving fitness level of the players as they were left with practically no competition this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-NZ-TAYLOR Taylor dropped from NZ squad for home T20I series against Pakistan Auckland, Dec 12 (PTI) Veteran batsman Ross Taylor was on Saturday dropped from an 18-man New Zealand squad named for the T20 International series against Pakistan while Kane Williamson will return from his paternity leave to lead the side in the second and third matches.

SPO-ISL-CHENNAIYIN Chennaiyin FC brace up for stiff NEUFC challenge Vasco, Dec 12 (PTI) Former champions Chennaiyin FC face a tough task when they take on NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday. SPO-ISL-BENGALURU Rivalry renewed as Bengaluru eye win and Kerala look to arrest slide Margao, Dec 12 (PTI) Former champions Bengaluru FC would look to shrug off an unexpected struggling start to the Indian Super League and notch up a win against Kerala Blasters here on Sunday.

SPO-AIFF-U17-WOM Senior players applaud AIFF for discussing roadmap with India U-17 women's national team New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) India senior men's and women's team members, including the head coaches, lauded All India Football Federation (AIFF) for sharing with the U-17 women's national team members a roadmap for them. SPO-CRI-PAK-HAIDER Ferguson's absence won't make big difference: Haider Ali Karachi, Dec 12 (PTI) Young Pakistan batsman Haider Ali on Saturday played down the absence of New Zealand's tearaway fast bowler Lockie Ferguson from the upcoming Twenty20 series due to a stress fracture in his back.

SPO-CRI-YUVRAJ-FARMERS On his birthday, World Cup hero Yuvraj hopes for swift resolution to farmers' issues New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Saturday turned 39 but instead of celebrating his birthday this year, the 2011 World Cup hero hoped for a ''swift resolution'' to the ongoing farmers' issues through dialogue..