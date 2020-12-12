Left Menu
Esmat wins 10m air pistol event in online meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:21 IST
Esmat wins 10m air pistol event in online meet
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former African champion Ahmed Esmat of Egypt won the 10m air pistol event at the 6th edition of the International Online Shooting Championship (IOSC) on Saturday. The 32-year-old Esmat shot a score of 239.8 to win the title with a margin of 1 point.

Earlier in the qualification Esmat, who had finished 7th in the 5th IOSC, shot the second best qualification score of 572. The second place was won by Olympic-quota winner Sylvia Steiner of Austria while reigning junior European champion Hlib Kihitov of Ukraine, who shot the best qualification score of 579, took the bronze.

Shooters from 20 countries are participating in the two-day competition, organised by former India shooter Shimon Sharif. The 10m air rifle event will be held on Sunday..

