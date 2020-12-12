Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Igor Angulo scores as FC Goa beat Odisha 1-0

A second successive win helped FC Goa climb to the fourth spot of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table as they beat a gritty Odisha FC 1-0 at the GMC Stadium, here on Saturday.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 12-12-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:21 IST
ISL 7: Igor Angulo scores as FC Goa beat Odisha 1-0
FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz in action against Odisha FC (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

A second successive win helped FC Goa climb to the fourth spot of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table as they beat a gritty Odisha FC 1-0 at the GMC Stadium, here on Saturday. Igor Angulo (45+1') netted the winner to help Juan Ferrando's side register another victory.

Arshdeep Singh shone for Odisha between the sticks but their inefficiency upfront meant Stuart Baxter's side remained winless in the competition. Vinit Rai was handed his first start of the season as Odisha made four changes to their line-up. Ferrando rang in just one change as Alberto Noguera replaced Edu Bedia. Goa outplayed their opponents in the first half and headed into the break with a one-goal lead, Angulo scoring in injury time.

The Gaurs dominated proceedings from the start while Odisha decided to stay compact and absorb the pressure. Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, a constant threat on the left flank, had an opportunity to give Goa the lead during the 16th minute. Brandon Fernandes won the ball and threaded a pass for Ortiz on the left. The forward cut inside into acres of space but dragged his shot wide.

However, despite dominating possession, the Gaurs failed to penetrate the Odisha defence, who kept things tight at the back. Odisha, too applied pressure on Goa's backline towards the end of the first half, mainly through Diego Mauricio but Goa's backline did well to thwart the danger.

Goa's perseverance finally paid off towards the end of the first half with Angulo getting himself on the scoresheet again. Romario beat his marker on the left and found the Spaniard in the box, who created space to fool Jacob Tratt before drilling his shot into the bottom left-handed corner. The second half got off to an interesting start with both sides showing intent.

Odisha pushed hard for an equaliser and nearly came close just before the hour mark. After a counter-attack, the ball fell to Cole Alexander, at the edge of the box. The midfielder, however, fired his shot wide. (ANI)

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French daily COVID-19 infections rise to 13,947

France recorded 13,947 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from the previous daily tally of 13,406, according to data published on a government website.The hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 199 to 57,761, compared with 304 ...

BTC poll results: BPF, UPPL win 4 seats each, BJP bags one till late night

The ruling Bodoland Peoples Front BPF and the United Peoples Party Liberal UPPL won four seats each while the BJP came out victorious in one so far in the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council BTC polls in Assam, officials said. The BPF is...

Tripura govt will deal with insurgents with a firm hand : Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday gave a stern warning to insurgents saying the government will deal with them with a firm hand. Debs warning to the insurgents came four days after three construction workers were kidnapped by...

Britain's navy to protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Four Royal Navy patrol ships are on standby to protect Britains fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence MOD said. The move drew ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020