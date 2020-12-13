Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing-Joshua knocks out Pulev to retain heavyweight titles

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua knocked out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev near the end of the ninth round to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA belts at Wembley Arena on Saturday. The 31-year-old Briton was close to winning when he floored Pulev in the third round after a sweet right hand but the challenger recovered to test the home favourite in front of a limited crowd of 1,000.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2020 05:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 05:10 IST
Boxing-Joshua knocks out Pulev to retain heavyweight titles

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua knocked out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev near the end of the ninth round to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA belts at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Briton was close to winning when he floored Pulev in the third round after a sweet right hand but the challenger recovered to test the home favourite in front of a limited crowd of 1,000. Pulev, 39, remained dangerous, without causing Joshua many anxious moments, but there was no escape in the ninth.

Joshua landed a clubbing right upper-cut which sent Pulev to the canvas. The Bulgarian got back to his feet but Joshua connected with another huge right hand to end the contest.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panama reports record 2,806 new coronavirus cases

Panama registered a record 2,806 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number in the Central American country to 190,585, while deaths climbed by 22 to 3,331 overall, the health ministry said in a statement.The r...

UK ministers warn supermarkets to stockpile food on no-deal Brexit fears - Sunday Times

British ministers have warned supermarkets to stockpile food amid possibilities of a no-deal Brexit, with shortages feared as talks with the European Union remain deadlocked, The Sunday Times newspaper reported httpsbit.ly2W9lP3J.UK Prime M...

Golf-Shibuno learning to live with celebrity

Hinako Shibuno said on Saturday she is learning to live with the overnight celebrity she gained after coming out of nowhere to win last years Womens British Open in her first LPGA event. Shibuno, who is known for her solid all-round game an...

Golf-Shibuno stumbles but holds onto U.S. Women's Open lead

Overnight leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan put in her shakiest round yet at the U.S. Womens Open on Saturday but still managed to maintain a one stroke lead heading into the final round of the major championship.The 2019 British Open champion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020