Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Yash Vardhan wins 10m air rifle event in online meet

Junior Asian champion Yash Vardhan of India won the 10m air rifle event at the 6th edition of the International Online Shooting Championship IOSC on Sunday. Shooters from 20 countries took part in the two-day competition organised by former India shooter Shimon Sharif.This was the years last and the biggest ever among the six editions of IOSC organised by us so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:20 IST
India's Yash Vardhan wins 10m air rifle event in online meet

Junior Asian champion Yash Vardhan of India won the 10m air rifle event at the 6th edition of the International Online Shooting Championship (IOSC) on Sunday. The 17-year-old Yash shot a score of 251.9 to win the title with a margin of 1.2 point.

Yash, who had finished second in the third edition of IOSC, shot the best qualification score of 633.0, just 0.5 point less than the world record. In the finals, Yash took an early lead after the first ten shots and then completely dominated the finals to claim his first IOSC title. ''It's really nice and helpful to have these online competitions during these times as it not only helped me gain exposure but also helped me in growing into a better shooter. I am very delighted to see today's results and will be looking forward to continuing it,'' said Yash after his win.

The second place was won by Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl of Austria with 250.7 while Oleksandr Halkin of Ukraine took the bronze with 229.3. Shooters from 20 countries took part in the two-day competition organised by former India shooter Shimon Sharif.

''This was the year's last and the biggest ever among the six editions of IOSC organised by us so far. We had shooters from twenty countries this time. ''I am happy that online shooting is becoming more and more popular among the shooters. This is the future of our sport,'' said Sharif..

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to hold farmers' meets in UP to raise awareness on agri laws

To make people aware about the recent farm laws brought by the Centre, the ruling BJP will organise farmers meets at various places in Uttar Pradesh, the party said in a statement issued here on Sunday. These kisan sammelan will begin on Mo...

Protesting farmers send back group of Jamia students from UP Gate

Farmers protesting against the Centres new agri laws refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate Ghaziabad-Ghazipur Delhi border on Sunday, police said. The group of six students, includi...

Lithuania orders tougher lockdown, to last until Jan. 3

Lithuania told citizens to stay at home for three weeks from Wednesday as it seeks to rein in a raging coronavirus spread that has seen the country jump from 18th to third worst-hit in the European Union in just six weeks. Leaving home will...

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi meets protesting farmers in Delhi

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday met protesting farmers at Singhu border and said this fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. This fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. The three farm laws have been rejected by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020