Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Bengaluru defeat Kerala Blasters in six-goal thriller

Bengaluru FC walked away with three points after a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Sunday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:30 IST
ISL 7: Bengaluru defeat Kerala Blasters in six-goal thriller
BFC's Sunil Chhetri missed a penalty but eventually scored against KBFC during ISL 7 match at the JL Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday. (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru FC walked away with three points after a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Sunday. The teams were tied 1-1 at the break with Rahul KP (17') giving Kerala Blasters a surprise lead which was cancelled out by Cleiton Silva (29').

The second half saw four goals being scored in the span of 14 minutes. Erik Paartalu (51') and Dimas Delgado (53') scored in quick succession to give Bengaluru FC breathing space but Jordan Murray (61') gave some hope to the away team. Sunil Chhetri (65') put the game to rest with a fine header. Bengaluru started sharper than their previous displays with Sunil Chhetri and Kristian Opseth showing confidence and flair every time they got on the ball. But it was Kerala, who had the first shot on target. Facundo Pereyra, with great vision, spotted Jordan Murray with a through ball, slicing open the Blues defence. Murray took a touch and shot at the goal but Bengaluru's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu produced a diving save to deny Kerala the lead.

Kerala finally capitalised in the 17th minute from a counter-attack. Gary Hooper intercepted a Bengaluru free-kick and made a fine run into opposition territory and set up Rahul KP. The youngster took a touch before drilling past Gurpreet with a low shot. Bengaluru replied in the 29th minute when Cleiton Silva capitalised on a defensive mistake. Lalruatthara mistimed his clearance after Nishu Kumar headed a long ball into his own penalty box. Silva poked the ball past Albino Gomes.

Soon after the restart, Bengaluru were awarded a penalty but Chhetri failed to score after Gomes read him correctly. Bengaluru's response was instant, scoring two goals in as many minutes. Silva generated the move finding Ashique Kuruniyan on the left. Paartalu, who was left unmarked in the box, turned in Ashique's cross. Then Opseth set up Dimas Delgado, after Lalruatthara gave away possession cheaply. Delgado did not make a mistake.

Kerala managed to pull one back in the 61st minute. Pereyra's cross was on the money, reaching Vicente Gomes who flicked the ball to Murray. The Australian found the net with a fine touch. The home side restored their two-goal lead and this time, it was Chhetri who got his name on the score sheet. The India international made amends for his earlier penalty miss and headed in a Harmanjot Khabra cross. (ANI)

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesting farmers send back group of Jamia students from UP Gate

Farmers protesting against the Centres new agri laws refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate Ghaziabad-Ghazipur Delhi border on Sunday, police said. The group of six students, includi...

Pavement-dweller found dead with head smashed

A 60-year-old pavement-dweller was found dead with his head smashed using a concrete block near Mahalaxmi railway station in Mumbai, police said on Sunday. He was found dead on Saturday morning by his wife, who was sleeping nearby, they sai...

BJP to hold farmers' meets in UP to raise awareness on agri laws

To make people aware about the recent farm laws brought by the Centre, the ruling BJP will organise farmers meets at various places in Uttar Pradesh, the party said in a statement issued here on Sunday. These kisan sammelan will begin on Mo...

Lithuania orders tougher lockdown, to last until Jan. 3

Lithuania told citizens to stay at home for three weeks from Wednesday as it seeks to rein in a raging coronavirus spread that has seen the country jump from 18th to third worst-hit in the European Union in just six weeks. Leaving home will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020