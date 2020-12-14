Left Menu
There will be ups and downs in title race this season, feels Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that there will be a lot of ups and downs for every team this season in the Premier League title race.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 14-12-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 10:21 IST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that there will be a lot of ups and downs for every team this season in the Premier League title race. United had last played out a draw against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The side are currently at the eighth spot in the standings with 20 points.

"I think Christmas time with the number of games in a short space of time and then not even the amount of games, there will be changes in positions. We have a game less but it's a big moment in the season, this time around Christmas, then get to the new year, then you have a break with the FA Cup, maybe then we will have a clearer view of how it will look for us now that we have recovered from the setback of the Leipzig game," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. "Of course we wanted three points against City but we couldn't - but now we are looking for the Sheffield United and Leeds United games," he added.

Manchester United have not been able to score many goals on their home ground Old Trafford this season. However, Solskjaer downplayed the lack of goal scoring and said that the team is getting the job done and that is what matters. "If you compare our goal tally from last season to now we are ahead way with the number of games that we have played and the number of goals we have scored whether that is home or away it doesn't really matter," Solskjaer said.

"I think teams, and bigger teams set the stall out to defend against us and be happy with a draw. That is of course a challenge for us but I think we have proven in many games that we do create chances. I think we have scored and created a lot of chances at certain moments and it's more varied in the way we score," he added. United will next lock horns against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday. (ANI)

