Irish PM hopeful of Brexit deal, still significant challenges

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:06 IST
Irish PM hopeful of Brexit deal, still significant challenges

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was hopeful British and European Union negotiators can strike a post-Brexit trade deal in the coming days but that significant challenges still remained on the key sticking points.

"I'm hopeful but I don't want to understate the very significant challenges that face both the UK side and the European Union side on this level playing field issues and the fishery issue. They are significantly difficult issues," Martin told national broadcaster RTE.

"You're right, the real end deadline is New Year's Eve but I think both sides are very possessed of the need to get outcomes to these negotiations in the next number of days," he added.

