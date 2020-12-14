Soccer-Champions League round of 16 draw

Soccer-Champions League round of 16 drawReuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:55 IST
Following is the draw for the Champions League round of 16 made on Monday (first named team plays first leg at home): Borussia Moenchengladbach v Manchester City
Lazio v Bayern Munich Atletico Madrid v Chelsea
RB Leipzig v Liverpool Porto v Juventus
Barcelona v Paris St Germain Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund
Atalanta v Real Madrid First legs to be played on Feb. 16, 17, 23, 24. Second legs to be played on March 9, 10, 16, 17.
The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on March 19. (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
- READ MORE ON:
- Borussia Moenchengladbach