Soccer-Champions League round of 16 draw

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:55 IST
Soccer-Champions League round of 16 draw

Following is the draw for the Champions League round of 16 made on Monday (first named team plays first leg at home): Borussia Moenchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v Paris St Germain Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid First legs to be played on Feb. 16, 17, 23, 24. Second legs to be played on March 9, 10, 16, 17.

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on March 19. (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

