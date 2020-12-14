Left Menu
Soccer-Nagelsmann out to prove he can be heir to Klopp's throne

Klopp has two Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund, a Premier League winners' medal and Champions League crown with Liverpool, but at 33-years-old, Nagelsmann has plenty of time to start catching up. After his successful spell at Hoffenheim, Nagelsmann guided Leipzig to the Champions League semi-finals last season in his first year in charge in Saxony, eventually succumbing to Paris St Germain.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:09 IST
RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has already established himself as one of the most exciting young coaches in Europe and the German's next task in building his legacy is to overcome illustrious compatriot Juergen Klopp in the Champions League. Nagelsmann is seen as one of the best young tacticians in club football and will get the chance to prove his worth when Leipzig take on Klopp's Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 early next year.

Klopp faced Nagelsmann in the Champions League qualification round in 2016-17 when the young coach was in charge of Hoffenheim. Liverpool were victorious then, but since, Nagelsmann has emerged as another German many feel can follow Klopp and accumulate trophies. Klopp has two Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund, a Premier League winners' medal and Champions League crown with Liverpool, but at 33-years-old, Nagelsmann has plenty of time to start catching up.

After his successful spell at Hoffenheim, Nagelsmann guided Leipzig to the Champions League semi-finals last season in his first year in charge in Saxony, eventually succumbing to Paris St Germain. He became the youngest coach in history to win a Champions League knockout tie when his side beat Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 of last season's competition, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the football calendar.

It was not Nagelsmann's last blow to an English side this year. It appeared Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had got the better of the German in this season's group stage after United hammered Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford in October. However, Nagelsmann had the last laugh, as his third win from four matches against English opposition in Europe's elite club competition sent United crashing out of the competition last week, and booked Leipzig a clash with Liverpool.

"Liverpool are a tough team but we have shown we can beat big opponents," Leipzig sporting director Markus Kroesche said. "This season we came out of an extremely difficult group and that by itself is outstanding. We confirmed last season's good performance and that is a big success for us."

Leipzig have also started Bundesliga season well, sitting third in the standings, one point behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool sailed through their Champions League group and are second in the Premier League, level on points with first-placed Tottenham.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

