Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG's assessment of Neymar's injury is 'reassuring'

The Brazil forward was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Sunday when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 to drop to third place in the French league.After immediate fears of a serious injury, PSG said Neymar sprained his ankle.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:13 IST
PSG's assessment of Neymar's injury is 'reassuring'

The initial assessment of Neymar's left ankle injury is ''reassuring'', Paris Saint-Germain said Monday. The Brazil forward was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Sunday when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 to drop to third place in the French league.

After immediate fears of a serious injury, PSG said Neymar sprained his ankle. He will undergo further exams in 48 hours, the club added. Neymar was hurt in the seventh minute of injury time at Parc des Princes following a hard tackle from Thiago Mendes, who was then given a red card.

PSG's fourth loss of the season put Lille at the top after it beat Bordeaux 2-1. Lyon is in second place on goal difference, while PSG is one point behind in third. AP KHS KHS KHS.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ILO study finds migrants earn much less than locals, and the gap is widening

The report, The migrant pay gap Understanding wage differences between migrants and nationals, examined 49 countries that host half the worlds migrant workers and found that migrants were earning nearly 13 per cent less on average.A new I...

TN farmers protest, express solidarity to ryots' day long fast

Farmers groups on Monday protested in various parts of Tamil Nadu urging the Central government to withdraw the new farm laws, while DMK and its allies announced a hunger strike here on December 18. The protests were held in regions includi...

Govt-run madrassas, Sanskrit tols to operate as general educational institutes in Assam

Government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols schools in Assam will operate as any other general educational institute and a bill will be tabled during the winter session of the Assembly for the closure of the existing two formats, Education M...

Explosives-laden boat hits fuel ship at Saudi port, ministry says

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that a fuel transport ship anchored at a Jeddah terminal was attacked by an explosive-laden boat, after shipping firm Hafnia said that one of its oil tankers, the BW Rhine, had been hit by an unidentified externa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020