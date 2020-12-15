Left Menu
Development News Edition

Looking forward to many more clean sheets with Gurpreet, Sandesh: Adil Khan

Indian football team defender Adil Khan has lauded the experienced duo of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and stopper Sandesh Jhingan for helping form a strong defensive unit. Khan said that he was lucky to have the likes of Sandesh and Gurpreet help him.I am lucky to have such teammates in the national team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:40 IST
Looking forward to many more clean sheets with Gurpreet, Sandesh: Adil Khan

Indian football team defender Adil Khan has lauded the experienced duo of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and stopper Sandesh Jhingan for helping form a strong defensive unit. Khan said that he was lucky to have the likes of Sandesh and Gurpreet help him.

''I am lucky to have such teammates in the national team. Unfortunately, we can't play in an ISL team together but in the national team, we make a great defensive wall for India,'' said Khan. Speaking about the bond he shares with his centre-back partner, the defender from Goa said, ''In the national team, we started training together and that's when we started building our bond to know each other well. ''He is very loud. He guides all the players, and me being senior, I still give him the opportunity to talk because he is louder than me and he guides well,'' said khan.

''I also know how powerful and strong he is. Whenever I make mistakes I know he is there to cover up and I think it's the same for him. I would like to play more matches with him. I feel more secured while he's around as a central defender.'' He also spoke about the calming presence that the 6ft 5in Gurpreet brings to the Indian goal. ''To have him in the team it's a security and you know if you make any mistakes, he is there to cover-up,'' Khan said.

''We have seen the best performance from him against Qatar. His attitude and positivity was amazing. He will be one of the best goalkeepers that India will see in the coming years.'' The 32-year-old stated that though he has been an admirer of David Beckham for long, following the game of former Blue Tigers defender Mahesh Gawali helped him a lot. ''I used to follow David Beckham, in my younger days, but since I started playing as a defender, Mahesh Gawali-bhai has been my idol. For so many years, he was one of the greatest defenders I have seen in India,'' said Khan.

''So calm, so talented, and a great person. I am one of his biggest fans. I met him a couple of months back before lockdown and he is still fit enough to play top level football.'' PTI AH AH ATK ATK.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanctioned Turkish defence industry chief expects U.S. ties to survive

Turkeys defence industries chief said U.S. sanctions on him and his agency for buying Russian missile systems would not have a big impact on ties and may boost domestic development, though the defence minister said the move had shaken their...

Six vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India

Informing that the Drugs Controller General of India has granted clearance for the clinical trials of one more candidate vaccine from India, NITI Aayog Member Health Dr VK Paul on Tuesday said six vaccines are currently undergoing clinical ...

Soccer-Under pressure coaches battle to rival Juventus in challenge to Milan

Napoli travel to troubled Inter Milan on Wednesday, with two fiery, under pressure, coaches out to prove they have what it takes to sustain a Serie A title challenge this season. Napolis season appeared to be heading for trouble just as it ...

Dec. 23 is new target date for EU vaccine approval - govt source

The German government has been told by the European Commission that Dec. 23 has now been set as the target date for making a recommendation on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, a government source said on Tuesday.Approv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020