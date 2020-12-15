Left Menu
Yuvraj Singh named in Punjab's probables list for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

World-cup winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to come out of retirement and play domestic cricket again after being named in Punjabs 30-strong list of probables for next months Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:08 IST
World-cup winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to come out of retirement and play domestic cricket again after being named in Punjab's 30-strong list of probables for next month's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Yuvraj, the star of India's 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, had announced his retirement last June but he decided to resume playing for his home state after being approached by Punjab Cricket Association secretary Puneet Bali.

The 39-year-old left-handed batsman, who has played 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for India, has been training at the PCA stadium in Mohali and also posted a video of his preparations on social media. Yuvraj had participated in the Global T20 league in Canada after his retirement. He is still awaiting BCCI clearance to return to domestic cricket.

Also, left-arm seamer Barinder Sran, who was axed from Punjab's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad leading him to switch to Chandigarh last year, has been named in the probables' list. The players will compete in a local tournament in Ludhiana in the build-up to the main event. The BCCI plans to conduct the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, from January 10, the venues for which will be declared later.

The tournament will be conducted in bio-secure and teams will have to assemble at their respective bases by January 2. Punjab probables: Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Salil Arora, Gitansh Khera, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Karan Kaila, Rahul Sharma, Krishan Alang, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Ikjot Singh, Naman Dhir, Abhishek Gupta, Himanshu Satyawan, Gurkeerat Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anmol Malhotra, Aarush Sabharwal, Abhinav Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Mayank arkande, Baltej Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sarn, Gurnoor Singh, Harjas, Abhijit Garg, Kunwar Pathak.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

