Left Menu
Development News Edition

Looking forward to many more clean sheets with Gurpreet, Sandesh: Adil Khan

Blue Tigers defender Adil Khan said he was lucky to have players like Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to help him form the defensive triumvirate that was spectacular in the iconic 0-0 draw at the home of the Asian Champions, Qatar last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:47 IST
Looking forward to many more clean sheets with Gurpreet, Sandesh: Adil Khan
Sandesh Jhingan and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

Blue Tigers defender Adil Khan said he was lucky to have players like Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to help him form the defensive triumvirate that was spectacular in the iconic 0-0 draw at the home of the Asian Champions, Qatar last year. Adil also highlighted his love for defending, and the close bond that he shares with goalkeeper Gurpreet and Sandesh.

"I am lucky to have such teammates in the national team. Unfortunately, we can't play in an ISL team together but in the national team, we make a great defensive wall," Adil told AIFF TV. "In the national team, we started training together and that's when we started building our bond to know each other well. He is very loud. He guides all the players, and me being senior, I still give him the opportunity to talk because he is louder than me and he guides well," he added.

Adil said whenever he made any mistake, Sandesh was there to cover up. "I also know how powerful and strong he is. Whenever I make mistakes I know he is there to cover up and I think it's the same for him," said Adil.

He also shared his eagerness to play more games with the center-back partner and said he feels more secure when Sandesh is around as a central defender. "We try to talk a lot, not only when we are playing matches but also afterwards when we are in the canteen or dining room, that's how we build the bond," said Adil.

"I would like to play more matches with him. I feel more secure while he's around as a central defender. Looking forward to a lot many clean sheets when Gurpreet and Sandesh are there," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanctioned Turkish defence industry chief expects U.S. ties to survive

Turkeys defence industries chief said U.S. sanctions on him and his agency for buying Russian missile systems would not have a big impact on ties and may boost domestic development, though the defence minister said the move had shaken their...

Six vaccines currently undergoing clinical trials in India

Informing that the Drugs Controller General of India has granted clearance for the clinical trials of one more candidate vaccine from India, NITI Aayog Member Health Dr VK Paul on Tuesday said six vaccines are currently undergoing clinical ...

Soccer-Under pressure coaches battle to rival Juventus in challenge to Milan

Napoli travel to troubled Inter Milan on Wednesday, with two fiery, under pressure, coaches out to prove they have what it takes to sustain a Serie A title challenge this season. Napolis season appeared to be heading for trouble just as it ...

Dec. 23 is new target date for EU vaccine approval - govt source

The German government has been told by the European Commission that Dec. 23 has now been set as the target date for making a recommendation on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, a government source said on Tuesday.Approv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020