Soccer-Feyenoord confirm Slot appointment for next season

Dutch side Feyenoord have appointed former AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot to take over from Dick Advocaat next season, finally confirming the widely expected move on Tuesday. Slot was sacked by Alkmaar earlier this month when he was linked in the media to the Feyenoord post that will be vacated by Advocaat when he retires at the end of the current campaign.

"I enjoyed working at AZ for three-and-a-half years and I'm grateful to the club and the players for the development that I have gone through as a coach," he told the Feyenoord website. "This move to Feyenoord is a very nice next step in my career. When a top club like Feyenoord comes forward, you are not only honoured but also proud to be able to take this step."

The 42-year-old Slot took AZ level on points at the top of the Eredivisie last season before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the league then suspended. The rest of the campaign called off. He was unbeaten in nine league games this season when he was given the boot.

Advocaat, 73, announced on Dec. 1 that he was retiring at the end of the season, despite the fact Feyenoord are unbeaten in 12 league games this campaign and are two points behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam.