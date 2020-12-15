Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Feyenoord confirm Slot appointment for next season

When a top club like Feyenoord comes forward, you are not only honoured but also proud to be able to take this step." The 42-year-old Slot took AZ level on points at the top of the Eredivisie last season before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the league then suspended.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:11 IST
Soccer-Feyenoord confirm Slot appointment for next season

Dutch side Feyenoord have appointed former AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot to take over from Dick Advocaat next season, finally confirming the widely expected move on Tuesday. Slot was sacked by Alkmaar earlier this month when he was linked in the media to the Feyenoord post that will be vacated by Advocaat when he retires at the end of the current campaign.

"I enjoyed working at AZ for three-and-a-half years and I'm grateful to the club and the players for the development that I have gone through as a coach," he told the Feyenoord website. "This move to Feyenoord is a very nice next step in my career. When a top club like Feyenoord comes forward, you are not only honoured but also proud to be able to take this step."

The 42-year-old Slot took AZ level on points at the top of the Eredivisie last season before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the league then suspended. The rest of the campaign called off. He was unbeaten in nine league games this season when he was given the boot.

Advocaat, 73, announced on Dec. 1 that he was retiring at the end of the season, despite the fact Feyenoord are unbeaten in 12 league games this campaign and are two points behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"BJP is real tukde-tukde gang, destroying national unity", says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday lashed out at his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party BJP over the farmers protest against the three agricultural sector laws. He also accused the ruling central government of bein...

Two men held for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 77 lakh in Ghaziabad

Two men were arrested on Tuesday in GT Road Kotwali police station area here for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 77 lakh recently from a locked house, police said. The ornaments valued at Rs 45 lakh and 22 lakh cash were reco...

MP: School for classes X and XII to resume from Dec 18

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to hold full-time regular classes for Standards X and XII from December 18 as these students have to appear for board examinations, an official said. The decision on resumption of Classes IX ...

Biden to stump in Georgia runoffs, top Senate Republican ends silence on U.S. election result

A day after the Electoral College confirmed President-elect Joe Bidens victory, he is set to travel to Georgia on Tuesday to campaign for two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates whose Jan. 5 runoff elections could make or break his domestic p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020