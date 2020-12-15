Iniyan, Sankalp Gupta qualify for online world rapid finals

India's young Grandmaster P Iniyan and V Pranav won gold medals in the under-18 and under-14 open categories respectively in the Asian Continental selection of the FIDE Online World Rapid Under-10 to 18 Chess Championship. A total of 10 Indian players including Iniyan and Sankalp Gupta (who finished second in the under-18 section) across different age categories, have qualified for the finals of the FIDE Online World Cadets and Youth (Under-10, 12, 14, 16 and 18) Rapid Chess Championships, scheduled to begin on December 19.

Iniyan finished on top of the heap with 5.5 points from seven points in the online event and edged out compatriot Sankalp Gupta, who also finished with 5.5 points on the basis of a better tie-break score. Tamil Nadu's Iniyan, with four wins and three draws, picked up 5.5 points while Sankalp Gupta ended with five wins, a draw and a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh's Subrota Biswas.

In the Under-14 event, Pranav took the first place ahead of top-seed and International Master Aditya Mittal and a few other talented young Indian players. Pranav was unbeaten in the first six rounds and won the top prize with a round to spare before going down to compatriot Aditya Mittal in the final round. Mittal finished second with a score of 5.5 points. With a tally of 10 medals, consisting of two golds, six silver and two bronze, India finished as the most successful team. China came second with two golds and six medals followed by Iran (two golds and six medals).

The players who have qualified for the World Cadet's finals are: Open category - Mrinmoy Rajkhowa (U-10), Pranav and Aditya Mittal (U-14), Iniyan and Sankalp Gupta (U-18); Girls: Shreya G Hipparagi (U-10), Mrittika Mallick (U-12), L Jyothsna, Rakshitta Ravi (U-16) and Priyanka Nutakki (U-18). Other Indian medal winners: Silver: Mrinmoy Rajkhowa (Open Under-10); L Jyothsna (Girls Under-16); Mrittika Mallick (Girls Under-12); Shreya G Hipparagi (Girls Under-10).Bronze: Priyanka Nutakki (Girls Under-18); Rakshitta Ravi (Girls Under-16).