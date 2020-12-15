Sreesanth named in Kerala probable squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Pacer S Sreesanth has been named in the 26-member probable squad announced by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The list also includes the names of Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson. Tinu Yohannan is the head coach of the team.

Kerala's 26-member probable squad: Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul P, Mohammed Azarudeen, Rohan Kunnumel, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, Sreesanth, Nideesh MD, Asif KM, Basil NP, Akshay Chandran, Sijo Mon Joseph, Mithun S, Abhishek Mohan, Vatsal Govind, Anand Joseph, Vinoop Manohar, Mithun PK, Sreeroop, Akshay KC, Rojith, Arun M. The much-awaited Indian domestic season is set to get underway from January 10 with the Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. The teams will assemble in their bio-hubs on January 2 and the final is set to be played on January 31.

Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a lifetime in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year. However, last year his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years, which was completed in September this year. (ANI)