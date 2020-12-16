Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Rahane the glue that held team together last time, says Paine

Ahead of the four-match Test series against India, Australia skipper Tim Paine on Wednesday said that Ajinkya Rahane was the glue that held the Virat Kohli-led side together when they managed to emerge triumphant in a Test series for the first time Down Under.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 16-12-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 09:30 IST
Ind vs Aus: Rahane the glue that held team together last time, says Paine
Australia Test skipper Tim Paine (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the four-match Test series against India, Australia skipper Tim Paine on Wednesday said that Ajinkya Rahane was the glue that held the Virat Kohli-led side together when they managed to emerge triumphant in a Test series for the first time Down Under. The first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India, beginning on December 17, will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it will be a day-night contest. Australia has the best record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

Skipper Kohli would be playing just one Test against Australia and he would head back home after the conclusion of the Adelaide Test as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI. Once Virat leaves, Rahane would be leading the Indian side for the remaining three Test matches. "When Kohli leaves, we know the talent they have in their side. Pujara obviously troubled us a lot last time around so he is a big key for us, but we know the talent they have, we saw Rishabh Pant hitting a very quick hundred in the second practice game so they have got guys who can take away the Test match pretty quickly. Clearly, Rahane held the team together last time, he was the glue last time around so he is a huge focus for us," said Paine while replying to an ANI query during a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

During the 2018-19 series, which India won 2-1, Paine was the one who took the fight to Kohli and the duo was seen in some verbal battles especially during the Perth Test. When ANI asked about whether Paine will once again look to do the same, Paine replied: "Look in terms of what goes on the field, we have to wait and see, you do not go into a match thinking that you will have run-ins with the opposition camp or be overly aggressive, we will just try to execute our plans and skills with bat and ball, at times thing on the field can be a bit wiery, if they are it is for sure that this team would not be taking a backward step." On Tuesday, Steve Smith had left Australia's training session early due to back soreness at the Adelaide Oval, sending alarm bells ringing ahead of the first Test against India. David Warner and Will Pucovski have already been ruled out of the first Test against India.

"Dave won't be there but we expect Steve to be there. Steve's had a stiff back a number of times before and you do when you bat at training as much as he does. But his preparation has been very good, he has batted for the last week since we've been in Adelaide, so for him to have a day off might actually be a blessing in disguise yesterday," said Paine. "He's played all the ODIs, once we got to Adelaide, he batted for four days straight. So his preparation has been pretty good. He's in to train today, so we'll see how he goes, but come tomorrow, whether he's fit and sore in the back, or stiff in the back, I think he normally gets up, gets through it, and finds a way to score runs like he always does," he added.

The Border-Gavaskar series will be telecasted on Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 1, and Sony six channels. The first Test of the series, a pink-ball contest, will begin on December 17 at Adelaide. Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers say; Russia successfully test launches heavy lift space rocket after long hiatus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers saySamples of dust collected by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million km 186 million miles from Earth were...

Health News Roundup: Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effect; U.S. CDC reports 300,032 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effectBoutiques in the centre of the French capital shut early and shoppers hurried home to meet a new 800 p.m. curfew that took effect on Tue...

Indian Army kills two Pak soldiers along LoC opposite J-K's Naushera sector

Indian Army killed two Pakistan Army soldiers along the Line of Control LoC opposite the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, said sources on Wednesday. According to sources, the incident happened on Tuesday.Two Pakistan ...

It was calculated risk: Gulshan Devaiah on shooting 'Unpaused' amid pandemic

Actor Gulshan Devaiah says shooting for his upcoming Amazon Prime Video anthology Unpaused during the coronavirus pandemic was a testament to the ability of art to thrive under all circumstances. Directed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020